ICC charges local Indian umpire with breaching anti-corruption code
Jatin Kashyap has 14 days to respond to the charges, which relate to the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers
Jatin Kashyap, an Indian umpire, has been charged by the ICC with breaching two counts of the Anti-Corruption Code. Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges, which relate to international games in 2022.
ESPNcricinfo has learned that Kashyap, who is based in Bathinda, Punjab, was charged with attempting to corrupt players taking part in the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers in Oman. It is understood Kashyap is a local umpire from India and not on the ICC panel of match officials. While he was not officiating in the tournament, the ICC's anti-corruption unit had the authority to launch an investigation because it was an international event.
According to an ICC statement, Kashyap had been charged with breaching articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code.
They relate to "failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Anti-Corruption Unit's (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the ACU (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation" and "obstructing or delaying the ACU's investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code."