ICC charges local Indian umpire with breaching anti-corruption code

Jatin Kashyap, an Indian umpire, has been charged by the ICC with breaching two counts of the Anti-Corruption Code. Kashyap has 14 days from May 19 to respond to the charges, which relate to international games in 2022.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that Kashyap, who is based in Bathinda, Punjab, was charged with attempting to corrupt players taking part in the 2022 Asia Cup Qualifiers in Oman. It is understood Kashyap is a local umpire from India and not on the ICC panel of match officials. While he was not officiating in the tournament, the ICC's anti-corruption unit had the authority to launch an investigation because it was an international event.

According to an ICC statement, Kashyap had been charged with breaching articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 of the code.