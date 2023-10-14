Chamika Karunaratne replaces injured Dasun Shanaka in Sri Lanka squad

Karunaratne is essentially a like-for-like replacement - a seam-bowling allrounder, who bats down the order. Though where Shanaka's strength is his batting, Karunaratne's bowling has typically been his foremost discipline. He had been travelling with the team as a standby player, and will be available for Sri Lanka's match against Australia on Monday.

Shanaka's place in the XI had anyway been under substantial pressure over the past few months, in which he had been abysmal with the bat. He had passed 35 only once in his last 15 ODI innings, a stretch which featured the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.