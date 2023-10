Chamika Karunaratne replaces injured Dasun Shanaka in Sri Lanka squad

Sri Lanka's team management confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Kusal Mendis will lead in Shanaka's stead, as he has served as the team's vice-captain for the past few months, and in fact led them in one of Sri Lanka's warm-up matches , which Shanaka had missed. Team manager Mahinda Halangoda also said that despite Shanaka exiting the squad, he will remain with the team "for the time being".