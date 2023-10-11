Cummins and ODIs, not quite a love story just yet

It's been a dozen years since his debut, but the Australia captain admits he's still coming to grips with the format

The strategies involved in structuring a spell in ODIs still present Pat Cummins with a conundrum he is keen to conquer, 12 years after making his debut in the format. That may seem a strange takeaway from an engagement with an Australian captain under some pressure after his team's defeat to India and their struggles against spin, but it's a small example of a bigger picture that we will be talking about all tournament: the future of this format.

We don't even need to go through the proposals to scrap bilateral ODIs and confine the format to World Cups only, because in Cummins, we have a ready example. He had only played 19 matches between the last World Cup and this one; and including Australia's defeat to India in their World Cup opener this time, he has played only three this year, and just 78 across a dozen years. The consequence is that it has taken him longer than it may otherwise have to feel confident in his tactical approach to ODIs.

"Early in my career, I found it a hard balance between Test cricket and T20, and I was getting too funky," Cummins said at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, the day before Australia prepared to play South Africa. "With one-day cricket, your roles can be very different - from being an opening bowler with a ball that swings, to coming on first change and maybe bowling cross-seamers where you are trying to defend and get your wickets through pressure. It's a different kind of challenge to the other formats."

It is also what Cummins called "the most physically taxing" of the three formats, because as we know from the ICC slogan - it really, truly takes one day. One. Whole. Day. Although the duration of a Test and the intensity of an T20 can't be matched in an ODI, the amount of time spent on the feet and the kilometres run in the legs will be more than both the other versions of the game.

"The biggest challenge is that you've got ten overs [to bowl]. It's quite a physical format," Cummins said of ODIs. "I find it the most physically taxing if you are doing two or three games in a week. We are doing 15k (kilometres) in a 50-over match."

And then there's the trade-off between consistency and creativity that must come into play in one-day cricket, where some level of patience is required alongside a touch of all-out attack.

"In T20, if you bowl one really good over that can be match-winning. But in one-day cricket, it's not normally the case," Cummins said. "And it's rare that conditions are in the bowlers' favour, which is fine. It's just a challenge you've got to try and deal with. It's tough but I do enjoy it."

Cummins expects at least one of those things will get easier on Thursday, when he thinks there will be pace and bounce on offer on a surface that remains something of a mystery. Only four ODIs have been played at the Ekana Stadium so far, with the highest score batting first being 249 in a full 50-over innings. Three of those ODIs were played in 2019, with one held last October, but the pitches have since been dug up and relaid.

On Thursday, Australia play South Africa in Lucknow, where the pitches have been dug up and relaid • Getty Images

Cummins also feels his own form is "in as good a place as it's ever been", and backs himself to be "almost be prepared for anything", including maybe "death bowling". Against a South Africa line-up that is in good form, he also expects that he may have to try "to create a wicket out of nothing", even as unorthodoxy is also something he has been working on.

All that does not take away from his inexperience as ODI captain - since being named ODI captain in October last year, he has played only five out of Australia's 15 ODIs - and the problems Australia have to solve in the middle overs. That's where they lost the game against India, after they slipped from 110 for 2 in the 28th over to 199 all out.

It's something the batting group, under the guidance of Andy Flower , who has also been Lucknow Super Giants' coach - the IPL team whose home ground is the Ekana Stadium - have been discussing, and much like Cummins' own conclusions about bowling, it's a balance between formats they're seeking.

"It's no secret that the [middle-overs] period of the game seems to be the most important in one-day cricket," Cummins said. "How do we create partnerships? If they're bowling well, how do we shift the pressure back on to their bowlers, and try and force their hand to make some changes? It's a real delicate balance in one-day cricket of not taking huge risks, but it's not like Test cricket where you can wait it out. You have to keep the run rate ticking over."