There were big gainers among allrounders after the ODI series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the UAE. Player of the Series Mohammad Nabi remained as the No. 1 ODI allrounder and Rashid went up a place to third, and Azmatullah Omarzai 's strong showing pushed him two places up to No. 9, making it three Afghan players in the top 10. Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz , who took three wickets in the series and scored 66 in the third ODI, jumped four places to No. 4.