Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq draw curtain on the mango lassi episode
The pair exchanged handshakes and patted one another on the back during the latter stages of India's World Cup run chase against Afghanistan
Just below the media centre, there is a fan holding a sign which reads, "Today's special: Mango shake, made by King Kohli". Ever since a tense Monday night at the IPL in Lucknow at the start of May, when they clashed during the post-match handshakes, there has been an ongoing battle between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq: Naveen seemed to post a picture of a mango lassi every time that Kohli failed or Royal Challengers Bangalore lost during the second half of IPL 2023, and the Kotla crowd tonight at the World Cup did not let him forget it.
When Naveen walked out to bat in Afghanistan's innings, the crowd responded to the PA announcer reading his name with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" and the same thing happened during the run chase when Naveen came on to bowl. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, played up to it by bringing Naveen on as soon as Kohli walked out at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's dismissal.
But they have playing things down just a little, exchanging a handshake and patting one another on the back during the latter stages of this run chase. Perhaps a closer game would have generated some more masala, but they have opted to cool down the spice.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98