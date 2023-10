Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq draw curtain on the mango lassi episode

Just below the media centre, there is a fan holding a sign which reads, "Today's special: Mango shake, made by King Kohli". Ever since a tense Monday night at the IPL in Lucknow at the start of May, when they clashed during the post-match handshakes, there has been an ongoing battle between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq : Naveen seemed to post a picture of a mangoevery time that Kohli failed or Royal Challengers Bangalore lost during the second half of IPL 2023, and the Kotla crowd tonight at the World Cup did not let him forget it.