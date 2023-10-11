Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq draw curtain on the mango lassi episode

When Naveen walked out to bat in Afghanistan's innings, the crowd responded to the PA announcer reading his name with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" and the same thing happened during the run chase when Naveen came on to bowl. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, played up to it by bringing Naveen on as soon as Kohli walked out at No. 3 following Ishan Kishan's dismissal.