Rumeli Dhar announces retirement from international cricket

Rumeli Dhar , the India seam-bowling allrounder, has announced her retirement from international cricket, at the age of 38.

Dhar played her last international match in the tri-nation women's T20I series between India, Australia and England, at Brabourne in 2018 . In all, she featured in four Tests, 78 ODIs, and 18 T20Is, scoring 1328 runs and taking 84 wickets across formats. She was also part of the India team that had reached the 2005 World Cup final in South Africa, where they lost to Australia by 98 runs. She was also the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in the 2009 T20 World Cup in England, with six strikes in four games at an economy rate of 4.78.

"23 years of my cricket career that started from Shyamnagar in West Bengal, has finally come to an end as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Dhar posted on Instagram.

"The journey has been a prolonged one with highs and lows. The high was representing the Indian Women's cricket team, playing the World Cup final in 2005 as well as leading the Women in Blue. A string of injuries plagued my career but I always come back stronger to make it count. Today as I bid adieu to the sport I have always loved, I thank my family, the BCCI, my friends, the teams I represented (Bengal, Railways, Air India, Delhi, Rajasthan and Assam) for believing in my abilities and giving me the opportunity to play for their teams. They helped pave my way towards the India team.

"Each match in this prolonged career taught me a lesson that will help in my second innings. Like all journeys, mine will end as a cricketer today, but I promise to be associated with the sport and help nurture young talents in the country, giving back to the game in every way possible."

"Thanking everyone for me who has been there through all my ups and downs, everyone who has loved me, my game, pushed me when I needed the most, cheered me at my worst, laughed with me, scolded me when I needed. I owe each one of you for everything I am today.

"Today I am running out of the words to express the feeling that is within. Just want to thank everyone for being there for me...and giving me so much love all these years!"