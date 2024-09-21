Delhi name Sarandeep as new head coach, Wassan mentor of white-ball squads

Bhaskar, however, is part of the three-member selection panel chaired by Gursharan Singh. Rajiv Vinayak, the former Delhi wicketkeeper, will be the third member of the committee.

Delhi narrowly missed out on a knockouts berth in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. They finished third in Group D with three outright wins, two draws and two losses in their seven matches. They made the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s), where they were beaten by eventual champions Punjab, while at the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, they finished a middling fourth in their pool of eight teams.