Delhi name Sarandeep as new head coach, Wassan mentor of white-ball squads

Sarandeep Singh, the former India offspinner, has been appointed head coach of the Delhi senior men's team for the upcoming domestic season. Sarandeep pipped former Delhi batter KP Bhaskar for the top job.
Bhaskar, however, is part of the three-member selection panel chaired by Gursharan Singh. Rajiv Vinayak, the former Delhi wicketkeeper, will be the third member of the committee.
Sarandeep, also a former national selector, replaces Devang Gandhi in the role. Gandhi was part of the coaching set-up of both the senior and junior teams last season, but chose not to continue due to personal reasons.
The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) also appointed two mentors for the team. Atul Wassan, the former India quick, will be in charge of the white-ball squads, while Robin Singh Junior is in charge of the red-ball set-up.
Reema Malhotra, the former India allrounder, has been named mentor of the Delhi women's team.
Delhi narrowly missed out on a knockouts berth in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. They finished third in Group D with three outright wins, two draws and two losses in their seven matches. They made the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s), where they were beaten by eventual champions Punjab, while at the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, they finished a middling fourth in their pool of eight teams.