Delhi name Sarandeep as new head coach, Wassan mentor of white-ball squads

Bhaskar, however, is part of the three-member selection panel chaired by Gursharan Singh. Rajiv Vinayak, the former Delhi wicketkeeper, will be the third member of the committee.

Sarandeep, also a former national selector, replaces Devang Gandhi in the role. Gandhi was part of the coaching set-up of both the senior and junior teams last season, but chose not to continue due to personal reasons.

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) also appointed two mentors for the team. Atul Wassan , the former India quick, will be in charge of the white-ball squads, while Robin Singh Junior is in charge of the red-ball set-up.

Delhi narrowly missed out on a knockouts berth in the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season. They finished third in Group D with three outright wins, two draws and two losses in their seven matches. They made the semi-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20s), where they were beaten by eventual champions Punjab, while at the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, they finished a middling fourth in their pool of eight teams.