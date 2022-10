"I expect all countries to come and compete," says Anurag Thakur on Pakistan potentially having issues with touring India for 2023 World Cup

India and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in Melbourne this weekend at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup • AFP/Getty Images

India's sports minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that the country's home ministry will take a call on the men's team travelling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Thakur also said he is "expecting" Pakistan to play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

His comments come after the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, who is also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, suggested that next year's Asia Cup would have to be played somewhere other than Pakistan, given India "can't go there". In reply, the PCB had put out a statement saying Shah's comments were made "unilaterally" and raised the prospect of an "impact" on Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup.

"All teams who qualify for [the World Cup] are invited [to India]," Thakur told a select gathering of journalists, when asked about the events around Shah's statement. "Many times Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated [to] and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete."

Asked about India travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, he said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter."

It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan of late, but Thakur deflected the question.

Incidentally, Jay Shah is the son of India's minister of home affairs, Amit Shah.