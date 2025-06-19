Pope must seek selfishness to end the Bethell debate

Ollie Pope' s journey as an England cricketer began against India in 2018 . Seven years on, as he prepares to lock horns with them once more, we might finally be about to find out what he's about.

There's an important differentiation. Because after 56 Tests, all we know of Pope is what he does. A bit of everything, really. Some bits he's done before, others he has not. He's become English cricket's own handyman. And a damn good one.

That debut at Lord's came at No.4, despite having made his case at No.6 for Surrey. The selectors saw a 20-year-old wunderkind and sought to let him loose. His first walk out to the middle in England creams was also the first time he had gone into bat in the first 20 overs of an innings.

His recent active, altruistic service has included three years (and counting?) at No.3, smoothing over a problem position by being the responsible one when, deep down, he'd much rather hang with the rest of the dashers in the middle order. And it is this reason that even external talk of jeopardy around Pope's position, ultimately triggered by the internal temptation to throw the latest wunderkind, Jacob Bethell, into the mix, had Stokes on the front foot a day out from Headingley's series opener.

"It would be remarkable to choose someone else if their last knock was a one-seventy (171)," Stokes said, thrusting Pope's last knock against Zimbabwe like a shiv, in response to a question on whether there was a decision to be made at first drop. "And that's pretty much all I need to say on that."

Stokes' admiration for Pope developed before his tenure as captain. He has always rated him, and took him under his wing during the 2021-22 Ashes when Pope was in a rough patch of form. Stokes even negotiated with then-captain Joe Root to fix Pope at No.5 for the third Test of that Australia tour, with Stokes volunteering to move up to four. He went as far as telling Pope the plan had been agreed, only for the management to drop Pope for the next two Tests.

Pope was also the first Bazball "project player" - the first raw talent hot-housed in the greenhouse of good times. As newly appointed managing director Rob Key explained in May 2022, Pope's placement at No.3 came in a bid to "unlock him". You could argue they've done that - an average of 28.66 across 40 innings leading into that summer has been followed by 39.80 (and seven centuries) in the next 58 knocks.

Pope's specific No.3 average is 43.06 , though this figure includes the 205 he made against Ireland in 2023, as well as the recent Zimbabwe 171. Without those knocks, his average slips to 36.62, which puts us back in the zone of yearning for a little more, as do his averages of 24.60 and 15.70 against India and Australia respectively. And so the allure of Bethell's remarkable talent and unblemished (almost empty) record comes back into the frame.

There's an argument to say Stokes and Brendon McCullum have played it safe behind closed doors. For all Stokes' bolshiness in his press conference, picking Bethell would sit neatly alongside the various calls over the last six months - the selections of Shoaib Bashir and Jamie Smith at the expense of Jack Leach, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes. Even McCullum left last year's New Zealand tour admitting a serious decision needed to be made after Bethell's impressive showing. Well, the decision has been made and, surprisingly, it is a safe one.

Perhaps that reflects the life cycle of this team. An initial period of wild, enthralling adolescence, followed by the familiar lurch into conservatism with age. A group of one-time free-spirited vibe mongers are now, on the eve of a five-match series against India that leads into a winter Ashes, considering things like "consequences".

Ironically, Pope's life under Baz and Ben has almost entirely been about dealing with the consequences of his various roles, or at least minimizing the fallout that they caused. When Stokes took the job and spoke of wanting to be flanked by 10 selfless cricketers, Pope stood tallest. It is no coincidence Stokes chose him as his deputy.

And look where that got him? Under-appreciated and under pressure. Had he not put team balance first and assumed the gloves in New Zealand, Bethell would not have got the opportunity to strum 260 compelling runs. This conversation would not be happening, and Pope could be looking ahead to the 10 legacy-defining Test matches to come. Now, even this first one feels tetchy.

Of course, Pope still has a say here. He might not have had it in him to say, "you know what Jacob, settle down, I'm at 3" six months ago. But here and now, as the man in possession, he can make a statement.

Does he have it in him? Maybe, you know. It is clear Pope's patience for the discussion around his position has, naturally, diminished. He appreciates this is the lot of an international sports star, but there is a growing annoyance - and it's spilling into anger - at the lack of respect given to his name and what he has done for this team.

Rather than ignore it, he could do with harnessing some of that negative energy. One of England's most selfless cricketers needs to be a lot more selfish, and seek the "I'm him" glory that came with that incredible 196 in Hyderabad.