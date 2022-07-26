India to host 2025 Women's World Cup

India will host the 2025 Women's World Cup, for the first time since 2013, while Bangladesh and England will host T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026 respectively. Sri Lanka, subject to their qualifying for the tournament, will host the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy in 2027. The venues for the four marquee women's global events, which are part of the next cycle of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP), were ratified by the ICC Board on Thursday in Birmingham, on the final day of the global cricket body's annual conference.

The venues had been originally shortlisted and recommended by an ICC working group comprising the former New Zealand fast bowler Martin Snedden , who is also chair of New Zealand Cricket, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly , Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt, and former England Women captain Clare Connor , who is also the acting ECB CEO.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

That three countries from the subcontinent have been allotted global events is further confirmation of the rising stature and popularity of the women's game - broadcasters will be keen to have the events played in a time zone that is convenient for the Indian market. That has also been evident in the ICC deciding to sell media rights for the women's global events separately from the men's events for the first time.

The 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh will be the first global women's event in the 2023-27 FTP, which, according to an ICC media release published on Tuesday, has been approved and will be made public later this week. The tournament will feature 10 teams playing a total of 23 matches, and is scheduled to be played in the September-October period. This will be Bangladesh's first global event in a decade, after the country hosted the 2014 men's T20 World Cup.

India will host the Women's ODI World Cup for the fifth time in 2025, and its first global women's tournament since 2016 when the T20 World Cup ran parallel to the men's event. The 2025 edition is set to be similar to the 2022 edition, with eight teams taking part and playing a total of 31 matches.

As it has done with men's cricket, the ICC has decided to increase the number of teams taking part in the T20 World Cup, with 12 teams set to play 33 matches during the 2026 edition, which will be held for the first time in England, one of the countries that has consistently championed women's cricket. In 2017, Heather Knight's England won the ODI World Cup, defeating India in the final in front of a sell-out crowd at Lord's. That match marked a modern turning point in the women's game, leading to a greater push and more widespread support among members and the ICC.