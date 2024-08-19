Indians at the Women's Hundred - Deepti sizzles, Mandhana and Ghosh stay quiet

The allrounder had the best time at the Hundred among the India internationals. She came in as a replacement for the injured Grace Harris and was instrumental in Spirit clinching their maiden title.

Coming into the competition on the back of excellent form in international cricket, Mandhana had a disappointing campaign in England. The opener featured in five games and had three single-digit scores. This was in contrast to her performance last season when she made 238 runs in nine innings, including two fifties. Brave, the 2023 champions, finished at the bottom, notching up just one win from eight games.