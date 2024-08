Indians at the Women's Hundred - Deepti sizzles, Mandhana and Ghosh stay quiet

She was involved in a dramatic tie against Oval Invincibles , where she took 3 for 18 after scoring 44 off 34. A few days later, she hit a valuable 37 not out against Northern Superchargers and put on 77 with Heather Knight to lift the team to second in the points table. After going wicketless in the Eliminator against Invincibles, the offspinner struck the winning runs in the final against Welsh Fire - a six over long-on when the team needed four off the last three balls. In the six innings she played, Deepti remained unbeaten five times. Having been an unused squad member at Birmingham Phoenix in 2022 and not picked in 2023, she's come back to the Hundred in style, with the same team she represented in the inaugural season.