Indians at the Women's Hundred - Deepti sizzles, Mandhana and Ghosh stay quiet
Deepti Sharma made an eventful return to the competition after she was signed as a replacement for Spirit
Three India players took part in the women's Hundred after the Asia Cup but only one stood out as the domestic competition came to an end on Sunday..
Deepti Sharma (London Spirit)
Matches: 8 | Runs: 212 | SR: 132.50 | Wkts: 8 | ER: 6.85
The allrounder had the best time at the Hundred among the India internationals. She came in as a replacement for the injured Grace Harris and was instrumental in Spirit clinching their maiden title.
Not long ago, she showed a different dimension of her T20 batting with a high-octane 88 off 60 for UP Warriorz against Gujarat Giant in the WPL. At the Hundred, she showcased similar intent, playing as a finisher.
She was involved in a dramatic tie against Oval Invincibles, where she took 3 for 18 after scoring 44 off 34. A few days later, she hit a valuable 37 not out against Northern Superchargers and put on 77 with Heather Knight to lift the team to second in the points table. After going wicketless in the Eliminator against Invincibles, the offspinner struck the winning runs in the final against Welsh Fire - a six over long-on when the team needed four off the last three balls. In the six innings she played, Deepti remained unbeaten five times. Having been an unused squad member at Birmingham Phoenix in 2022 and not picked in 2023, she's come back to the Hundred in style, with the same team she represented in the inaugural season.
With runs needed and balls left, Deepti Sharma hits a to WIN it!#TheHundred https://t.co/u57MSy7ga0 pic.twitter.com/i46RTvWFG1— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 18, 2024
Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave)
Matches: 5 | Runs: 60 | SR: 136.36
Coming into the competition on the back of excellent form in international cricket, Mandhana had a disappointing campaign in England. The opener featured in five games and had three single-digit scores. This was in contrast to her performance last season when she made 238 runs in nine innings, including two fifties. Brave, the 2023 champions, finished at the bottom, notching up just one win from eight games.
Richa Ghosh (Birmingham Phoenix)
Matches: 5 | Runs: 62 | SR: 96.87
Playing at No. 5, Ghosh was unable to set the stage on fire for Phoenix, who finished just above Brave on the points table, with three wins in eight matches. Against Trent Rockets, though, she came in at 3 for 9 and put on a record fourth-wicket partnership in the women's Hundred - 95 runs - with Sterre Kalis. Ghosh made a valiant 41 from 36, which included five fours and a six, to help Phoenix to 112 for 6. Batting at a strike rate under 100, she was dismissed by a spinner three out of four times in the competition.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo