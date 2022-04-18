Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh tests positive for Covid-19

Call yet to be taken on the possibility of Wednesday's fixture against Punjab Kings in Pune

Delhi Capitals allrounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19 and will need to isolate for at least a week as per the IPL rules. Marsh is the third member of the Capitals contingent, after physio Patrick Farhart and one of the support staff members, to test positive.

The entire Capitals' contingent underwent fresh round of RT-PCR tests on Monday. The IPL will accordingly take a call on whether the Capitals can travel to Pune to play Punjab Kings on April 20.

Doubts over the possibility of the match taking place emerged after Marsh tested positive during the rapid testing after Capitals played the Royal Challengers Bangalore last Saturday. Marsh had struggled for fluency while batting, with Capitals losing by 16 runs.

It is understood that Marsh underwent two rounds of RT-PCR tests subsequently. While the first returned negative, the second turned positive. ESPNcricinfo had earlier wrongly reported that Marsh returned two PCR negative tests.

Meanwhile, Farhart had tested positive the day before Capitals played Royal Challengers. Consequently, the IPL asked both teams to maintain social distancing and not mingle like players and coaches do after a game. The teams didn't follow the customary post-match handshakes either.

As per the IPL rules any person testing positive in the tournament bubble would need to isolate for a minimum of seven days. To re-enter the bubble, the person would need to return consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart.

If a franchise had multiple positive cases, the rule says the team can take the field with a minimum of 12 players, including seven Indians and one substitute. In the scenario where 12 players are not available then the IPL would take the final call, which would be binding.