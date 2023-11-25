Joe Root opts out of IPL 2024 a day before retention deadline

He becomes the second England player after Ben Stokes to withdraw from IPL 2024

England batter Joe Root , who had made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals earlier this year, has opted out of IPL 2024 just a day before the retention deadline. Royals said in a statement on their website that they "respect" Root's decision.

"During our retention conversations, Joe informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024," Kumar Sangakkara , Royals' director of cricket, said. "Even in a short span of time, Joe was able to create such a positive impact on the franchise and the players around him. His energy around the group and the experience he brought to the Royals will be missed. We respect his decision totally and wish him success in everything he does."

Rob Key , England's managing director of men's cricket, had said after announcing the squad for the Caribbean tour that Root "needs a break" at the end of the World Cup.

"He's not stopped since probably New Zealand or what he did in Pakistan, the ILT20, New Zealand, the Hundred, Ashes and so on," Key had said.

In the IPL 2023 auction, Root was snapped up by Royals for his base price of INR 1 crore ($US 121,000 approx. at the time). He played three games for them but batted in just one, scoring 10 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur . Though opportunities were limited, Root tried to be a " sponge" in India to "soak up a lot of different information" and adapt to the T20 format.

He also enjoyed the company of youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, the breakout batter of IPL 2023, and Riyan Parag.

"The 32-year-old's addition to the Royals squad brought in plenty of depth and experience, which served as a learning experience for a lot of youngsters in the side like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal in the team," the franchise said in the statement. "His camaraderie with his England teammate Jos Buttler and his bonding with Yuzvendra Chahal was also one of the memorable highlights of the former England Test skipper's stint with the Royals."

Root becomes the second England player after his Test captain Ben Stokes to pull out of the next season of the IPL. November 26 is the deadline for franchises to announce their releases and retentions ahead of auction on December 19.

Royals have already been active in the trade window, bringing in India fast bowler Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants, while letting go of Devdutt Padikkal to Super Giants.

Shahbaz traded to Sunrisers, Dagar to RCB

India allrounder Shahbaz Ahmed will be representing Sunrisers Hyderabad next season after his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore traded him for bowling allrounder Mayank Dagar . It is understood that the trade is a direct swap between the two teams.

Dagar, who plays domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh, played three games for Sunrisers in what was his maiden IPL season after he was purchased for INR 1.8 crore ($219,000 approx.) in the 2023 auction. Shahbaz was secured for INR 2.4 crore ($320,000 approx.) before IPL 2022.