Steyn and Sunrisers Hyderabad part ways before IPL 2025

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn will not continue as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach for IPL 2025. However, he will continue to work with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in the SA20.

Steyn, who was appointed in the role before the 2022 season, had pulled out of IPL 2024 for personal reasons, with former New Zealand fast bowler James Franklin replacing him in the role.

"A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won't be returning for IPL 2025," Steyn said on X (formerly Twitter). "However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let's try make it three in a row."