Steyn and Sunrisers Hyderabad part ways before IPL 2025
He will continue to work with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in SA20
Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn will not continue as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach for IPL 2025. However, he will continue to work with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise in the SA20.
Steyn, who was appointed in the role before the 2022 season, had pulled out of IPL 2024 for personal reasons, with former New Zealand fast bowler James Franklin replacing him in the role.
"A big thank you to Sunrisers Hyderabad for my few years with them as bowling coach at the IPL, unfortunately, I won't be returning for IPL 2025," Steyn said on X (formerly Twitter). "However, I will continue to work with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 here in South Africa. Two time winners here in SA20, let's try make it three in a row."
Steyn was appointed in the role under head coach Tom Moody in late 2021. Brian Lara then took over the position from Moody in 2023, and ahead of the 2024 season, Daniel Vettori was announced as the new head coach. Under Vettori, SRH made their first final since 2018 before losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Under Steyn, Eastern Cape won the first two SA20 titles, in 2023 and in 2024.
Steyn has also represented a number of franchises in the IPL including SRH, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and Deccan Chargers.
On Wednesday, ESPNcricinfo reported that SRH are set to retain Heinrich Klaasen, captain Pat Cummins and Abhishek Sharma ahead of the IPL mega auction scheduled to happen later this year.