Axar out with illness as DC field against MI
Du Plessis captains DC in Axar's absence
Faf du Plessis, captaining Delhi Capitals in Axar Patel's absence due to a bad flu, won the toss and chose to bowl. Speaking about Axar at the toss, du Plessis said, "Unfortunate for him, really sick the last two days. Bad flu. We wish him all the best. Will definitely miss him today."
Madhav Tiwari and Mukesh Kumar have replaced T Natarajan and Axar for DC. Tiwari, a seam-bowling allrounder from Madhya Pradesh, was part of DC's XI in their abandoned game against Punjab Kings but will be on debut as that game will be replayed on Saturday. KL Rahul has been named in the Impact Players bench after being hit on the knee in training on match eve and is most likely to be subbed in for the second innings.
DC will be out of the playoffs race with a loss today. MI, on the other hand, will go through with a win. Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, said he would have liked to bowl as well. Mitchell Santner replaces Corbin Bosch. One of Ashwani Kumar and Karn Sharma, who were part of MI's previous game, will miss out tonight.
So far this season, the average score batting first at the Wankhede stadium has been 174 for 7 and the chasing team has won four out of the six games.
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
MI Impact Players bench: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju
Delhi Capitals XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar
DC Impact Players bench: KL Rahul, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar