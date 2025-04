Starc's three wickets restrict KKR to 204

Kolkata Knight Riders posted the second-highest target set in Delhi this IPL , but hosts Delhi Capitals had reason to believe they had held them back. This was the best batting track produced by Delhi this year, KKR got off to their second-best powerplay of the year with 79 off 36, but their run-rate kept declining after the ninth over, when their score was 111 for 3. Axar Patel, who had to delay bringing himself on because of the adverse match-up against Sunil Narine , bowled four straight overs for 27 runs and two wickets.