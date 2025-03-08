Ottis Gibson takes charge as KKR assistant coach
He replaces Ryan ten Doeschate, who left along with Gautam Gambhir to take up positions with the India men's national team last year
Ottis Gibson has been brought on board by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025. He has replaced Ryan ten Doeschate, who had been with KKR for the past few seasons, but left after IPL 2024 to be a part of Gautam Gambhir's staff with the India national men's team.
KKR, the defending IPL champions, have been forced to make a few changes to their set-up, both in the playing group as well as in the back room. Shreyas Iyer, who led the team to the title last year, was released ahead of the mega auction, and was subsequently picked by Punjab Kings and named their captain. Ajinkya Rahane has since been appointed captain for IPL 2025 by KKR, with Venkatesh Iyer named his deputy.
In the back room, with Gambhir leaving at the end of IPL 2024 to become India head coach, Dwayne Bravo has been brought in as mentor. The rest of the unit wears a familiar look, with Chandrakant Pandit as the head coach, and B Arun, Carl Crowe, Nathan Leamon and others all there.
Gibson, the former West Indies fast bowler, has been an in-demand coach since his retirement as a cricketer. He was appointed bowling coach of the England men's national team in 2007 when still an active cricketer, but then moved full-time to coaching, and has been head coach of both the West Indies and South Africa men's national teams. Gibson also put in a second stint as England bowling coach and performed the same role with the Bangladesh men's national team. He has also worked with a number of T20 franchises as well as with Yorkshire.
KKR will play the first match of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.