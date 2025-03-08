Ottis Gibson takes charge as KKR assistant coach

Gibson, the former West Indies fast bowler, has been an in-demand coach since his retirement as a cricketer. He was appointed bowling coach of the England men's national team in 2007 when still an active cricketer, but then moved full-time to coaching, and has been head coach of both the West Indies and South Africa men's national teams. Gibson also put in a second stint as England bowling coach and performed the same role with the Bangladesh men's national team. He has also worked with a number of T20 franchises as well as with Yorkshire.