Jaiswal, Parag, and cameos from Hetmyer and Jurel lead RR to 205

With Sanju Samson timing the ball well too, RR had their first wicketless powerplay of the season, getting to 53 for no loss in the first six overs. They slowed down somewhat after that, scoring just 39 off the next five overs and losing Samson in the 11th over. But Jaiswal floored the accelerator thereafter, rushing from 46 off 39 balls to 67 off 44 before being bowled by a Lockie Ferguson knuckle ball in the 14th over.