NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Inglis and Illing made their international debuts during last week's ODI series while Devonshire is uncapped. Inglis took five catches in three games and scored 34 not out and 9 not out the two times she got a chance to bat. Illing took four wickets across three games, twice dismissing Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. New Zealand won the series 2-0 after the first game was washed out.

Gaze, who played the ODI series as a specialist batter, sprained her left hip flexor in the field during the third ODI. "Her rehabilitation timelines are being reviewed," NZC said in a release. Jensen and James - both were ruled before the ODI series - are yet to recover full fitness.

"We're all feeling for Izzy, Hayley and Bella," head coach Ben Sawyer said. "It's disappointing for the team and the players, but I know those three have the determination and resilience to bounce back.

"Bree and Polly had a really positive start to their ODI career. They both showed great intent and execution and I'm confident they're ready to take on this next challenge. Flora's shown a lot of all-round potential at the domestic level and is another exciting young player that has qualities consistent with what we're looking for in the White Ferns."