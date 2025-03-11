NZ trio of Gaze, Jensen, James ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is
Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire are the replacements
Injuries have ruled out wicketkeeper-batter Isabella Gaze (hip flexor), seamer Hayley Jensen (hip flexor), and batter Bella James (quadricep) from New Zealand's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing and allrounder Flora Devonshire have replaced them.
Inglis and Illing made their international debuts during last week's ODI series while Devonshire is uncapped. Inglis took five catches in three games and scored 34 not out and 9 not out the two times she got a chance to bat. Illing took four wickets across three games, twice dismissing Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu. New Zealand won the series 2-0 after the first game was washed out.
Gaze, who played the ODI series as a specialist batter, sprained her left hip flexor in the field during the third ODI. "Her rehabilitation timelines are being reviewed," NZC said in a release. Jensen and James - both were ruled before the ODI series - are yet to recover full fitness.
"We're all feeling for Izzy, Hayley and Bella," head coach Ben Sawyer said. "It's disappointing for the team and the players, but I know those three have the determination and resilience to bounce back.
"Bree and Polly had a really positive start to their ODI career. They both showed great intent and execution and I'm confident they're ready to take on this next challenge. Flora's shown a lot of all-round potential at the domestic level and is another exciting young player that has qualities consistent with what we're looking for in the White Ferns."
The T20I series starts on March 14 in Christchurch. The second game will be played in Christchurch, on March 16, before the teams travel to Dunedin for the final T20I on March 18.