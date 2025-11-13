James Anderson extends Lancashire career into 26th year

James Anderson will extend his 25-year professional career into the 2026 season, after signing a new one-year contract with Lancashire that will include appearances in both the Rothesay County Championship and the Vitality Blast.

Anderson, 43, claimed a national record 704 Test wickets across 188 Tests, the most ever played by a specialist fast bowler and second only to India's Sachin Tendulkar. Despite not featuring in England's white-ball plans since 2015, he remains the country's leading wicket-taker in ODIs, with 269.

He bowed out of international cricket against West Indies at Lord's in July 2024, having debuted as a 20-year-old at the same venue against Zimbabwe in May 2003, and was subsequently knighted for his services to cricket, receiving the honour in a ceremony at Windsor Castle last month.

However, having debuted for Lancashire in 2001, he signalled his desire to prolong his county career by committing to an initial one-year extension for the 2025 season, claiming 17 wickets at 24 in six County Championship matches, including a stint as captain.

His most significant impact, however, came in the Vitality Blast. Despite not featuring in the competition for more than decade, he took 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.9 to help Lancashire to reach Finals Day at Edgbaston, and was subsequently picked up by Manchester Originals as a wildcard pick for the Hundred.

He passed 300 career appearances in first-class cricket last summer and currently has 1,143 wickets in the format.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign for another year with Lancashire," Anderson said. "This club has been my home since I was a teenager, and I still get the same buzz walking out at Emirates Old Trafford that I did when I made my debut.

"I've really enjoyed my cricket this year and still feel like I've got plenty to offer. I'm as hungry as ever to perform and contribute to the team's success across both red- and white-ball cricket.

"We've got a really talented squad with great ambitions, and I'm looking forward to helping the group continue to develop, while supporting Crofty [head coach Stephen Croft] in his new role as we push for promotion and trophies in 2026."

Director of Cricket Performance, Mark Chilton, added: "We're thrilled that Jimmy has committed to another season with Lancashire. His performances in 2025 showed exactly why he remains one of the finest bowlers in the game - his skill and competitiveness on the field are unmatched.

"Jimmy continues to be an outstanding role model for our players, raising standards every day and it was brilliant to see the impact he made on the dressing room when he stepped into the County Championship captaincy role during the second half of last season.

"In addition to the consistency of his red-ball performances, for Jimmy to come in from the cold in terms of T20 cricket and play such an effective role in our Vitality Blast campaign at 43 years of age was remarkable.