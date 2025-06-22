Bumrah five-for helps India eke out six-run lead despite Brook 99

Brook had three reprieves but made India pay for their profligacy. He was caught miscuing an ugly pull to midwicket in the final over on Saturday night before he had scored, saved by Bumrah overstepping, and was dropped twice on Sunday: Rishabh Pant put him down off Ravindra Jadeja on 46, and on 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a mess of a simple chance at gully.