Bumrah five-for helps India eke out six-run lead despite Brook 99

Harry Brook
threw his head back in anguish after picking out long leg on 99 but his free-scoring innings and some lower-order hitting cut India
's first-innings lead to just six at Headingley
. They were led off by their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah
, who mopped up the tail to finish with 5 for 83 after three vital breakthroughs on the second afternoon.
Brook had three reprieves but made India pay for their profligacy. He was caught miscuing an ugly pull to midwicket in the final over on Saturday night before he had scored, saved by Bumrah overstepping, and was dropped twice on Sunday: Rishabh Pant put him down off Ravindra Jadeja on 46, and on 80, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a mess of a simple chance at gully.
He played a freewheeling innings, taking down Mohammed Siraj who tried to goad him into a verbal battle after being hit for consecutive boundaries; instead, he was slapped back over his head for a towering six into the lower tier of the Football Stand. There was an outrageous falling paddle-sweep off Jadeja too, emulating a shot Pant had played off Shoaib Bashir.
But like Jamie Smith before him, Brook fell into Prasidh Krishna
's short-ball ploy and holed out to one of the leg-side boundaries riders. Smith's brisk 40 ended when he hooked Prasidh to deep backward square leg, where Jadeja and B Sai Sudharsan combined for a relay catch; Brook tried to keep his pull down, but top-edged it straight down Shardul Thakur's throat.
Chris Woakes
and Brydon Carse
added 55 for the eighth wicket in just 7.2 overs as India grew ragged, Woakes reached 2,000 Test runs by clubbing Prasidh for consecutive sixes. But Siraj bluffed Carse with a yorker and Bumrah cleaned up Woakes and Josh Tongue to complete his third five-wicket haul on English soil.
England
trail by just six runs, and we have a one-innings shoot-out in store.