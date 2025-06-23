Bumrah: 'I will keep doing my work, keep trying to take India forward'

Jasprit Bumrah resumed Test cricket from where he had left off in Australia with a stress reaction of the already operated-on back: carrying the India attack and looking the most threatening bowler on the park. While he was away, there was concern aplenty if Bumrah had been bowled into ground and how well he would be able to return from the injury.

While Bumrah has kept his medical status close to his and his inner circle's chest, experts felt another such injury could prove to be the ultimate one for his Test career. The headlines haven't impressed Bumrah. "I can't control what people write," he said. "Nor am I trying to teach people what to write and what not to write about me. Everybody is free to write what they want. I understand cricket is very popular in our country, and I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me. Because if I let it get into my head, I will start believing it. I need my beliefs and my ways to dictate how I go. Not the way others want me to play.

"I always wanted to play for India. I played for India on my belief. I have played every format on my belief. I have always heard no from people. First they said you won't be able to play, then they said you will last only six months, then they said you will last only eight months, and just like that I have spent 10 years in international cricket listening to all this. I have played the IPL for 12-13 years.

"Even now people keep saying this injury will be it. Keep waiting, I will not think about that. I will keep doing my work. Every three-four months there will be headlines, but let's see, I will play till it is in my destiny. I prepare my best, and leave the rest to god. Whatever barkat [abundance or good fortune] god has given me, I try to carry it forward, and try to take Indian cricket forward."

The last injury does seem to have changed his outlook towards how much he should push himself. He has already informed the team management he will not be available for all the Tests this series. That, he says, is why he opted out of the captaincy

Given that it had been announced he will be playing only three Tests, it could increase the sense of urgency around these games - because he will have fewer days to make an impact in. Not for Bumrah. "You don't look at what is going to happen in the future," Bumrah said. "You are there in the ground at that moment. You have to do a job. So at that moment I'm trying to assess the wicket. I'm trying to assess what is happening, what are my options, how is the wicket behaving, who's the batter there, what is he thinking, how do I outsmart him or what do I do? I look at all of those things at that moment. I was not thinking about what will happen or how many games I will play. At this moment, focusing on the Test match. When the match is over, think about all these permutations and combinations."