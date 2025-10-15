Jon Lewis returns to Gloucestershire as new director of cricket

Lewis, who won 16 England caps across formats as a swing bowler, spent the vast majority of his playing career at Gloucestershire and has worked at the ECB in various coaching roles since, including as Under-19s head coach and fast-bowling coach in the men's game. "It feels like I'm coming home," he told the club's YouTube channel.

He took over as England women's coach in late 2022 but paid the price for their disastrous 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia last winter, which saw him replaced in the role by Charlotte Edwards . Lewis also spent three years at UP Warriorz in the WPL, and will oversee Gloucestershire's push towards a fully professional women's set-up in the years to come.

Lewis will work closely with Mark Alleyne , Gloucestershire men's head coach, who won the T20 Blast in his first season in charge but oversaw a disappointing 2024 campaign. His arrival will belatedly fill the vacancy left by Steve Snell's removal as performance director midway through the 2023 summer.

"It's a big job. There's a lot to do," Lewis said. "I'm excited to be back at a place that has a really special meaning for me. It created a lot of opportunities for me to be better as a player, and hopefully I can give people opportunities to do the same things that I did here."

Ajeet Singh Dale is among several seamers leaving Gloucestershire • Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lewis said that a long-term priority will be to bring through more players from the local area. "We haven't had a really strong production line of cricketers coming from Gloucestershire and Bristol. That's a high priority for us here at the club, to make sure that we put the processes in place that are able to produce Gloucestershire cricketers from Gloucestershire."

Gloucestershire's men have already lost a swathe of seamers ahead of next season, with Archie Bailey (Durham), Ajeet Singh Dale (Lancashire), Zaman Akhter (Essex), Josh Shaw (Somerset), Dom Goodman and Tom Price (both Sussex) all leaving the club. Craig Miles (Warwickshire) and Will Williams (Lancashire) will both join, but Lewis wants further reinforcements.

"It's important that we try to work out how to replace those players, whether it's from within the squad or also from outside, or from overseas," he said. "We've got some real thinking to do in that space to make sure that the club becomes really competitive across all formats next year."

Gloucestershire's women play in Tier Two of the ECB's new domestic set-up, but Lewis hopes that will change in the long term: "That'd be a big goal for us here at the club… I'm hoping that this becomes a place where players become really fond of playing, and they feel like they're able to grow, to learn, and to get a lot better at playing cricket."

Stevens returns to Kent for 2026

Darren Stevens was a fan favourite in his playing career for Kent • Nathan Stirk/ECB/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kent have announced that club legend Darren Stevens will work in Adam Hollioake's coaching staff as a bowling consultant in 2026. Stevens left the county three years ago when, at 46, he was not offered a new contract and has since worked in coaching roles for South East Stars and Essex women.

He will work alongside Kent's newly-appointed bowling coach Sam Faulkner, who has progressed through the club's backroom staff and will replace Robbie Joseph in the role. Jaahid Ali , a former Pakistan A player, has replaced Toby Radford as batting coach.

"Stevo coming back to Kent to join our bowling coaching provision will undoubtedly by popular with our members and supporters," Simon Cook, the club's director of cricket, said. "His experience and coaching skills will be invaluable to our first-team bowlers as we head into a new season under Adam Hollioake.