Jon Lewis leaves role as England Women's head coach

Jon Lewis has left his role as England Women's head coach.

Amid a review of England's 16-0 Women's Ashes defeat in Australia, which followed their group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup in October, the ECB announced on Friday that Lewis had left his position.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as England Women's head coach," Lewis said in a statement. "Unfortunately I won't be able to finish this incredibly challenging but enjoyable job of developing this young team, whilst winning and growing the women's game in this country.

"I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024, winning 83% of all our games.

"I am proud that we have seen unprecedented bumper crowds in 2023 and 2024 and I am determined to continue to help drive women's cricket forward in whatever comes next for me. I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys."

Clare Connor, ECB managing director, England Women, and deputy chief executive officer - who announced the review in the immediate aftermath of the Ashes whitewash - said: "I'd like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as head coach.

"He came into the role after a very challenging period for cricketers during the pandemic, and one of his priorities was to create the right conditions for the team to flourish and develop. Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 Women's Ashes - attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket - while the team's consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit.

"While the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly. We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year."

Lewis had been in charge since November 2022, during which time England Women won 52 of their 73 matches.

He has just finished his third season as coach of UP Warriorz, who finished bottom of the WPL table in the 2025 season.

While the drawn 2023 Ashes series, in which England won both white-ball legs, was seen as a mark of progress for the team, they took a backward step when a hapless fielding performance against West Indies cost them a place in the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup and the recent Ashes drubbing brought Lewis's position under intense scrutiny, particularly once the review was announced, details of which are yet to be made public.

Charlotte Edwards is a potential successor for Jon Lewis • Nathan Stirk/ECB via Getty Images

Speaking immediately after the Ashes Test at the MCG, which Australia won by an innings and 122 runs to keep England winless for the entire multi-format series, Lewis said he felt "I haven't finished the job that I came here to do" , indicating a desire to stay on in the role.

His comments earlier in the tour raised eyebrows when, after England had slumped to their fifth defeat of the tour in the second T20I, he suggested that Australia's active, outdoors lifestyle was more conducive to producing athletes.

The England team had already become embroiled in controversy after former team-mate turned commentator Alex Hartley had said that a handful of players were "letting the team down" with their fitness levels. Lewis repeatedly defended the squad's training efforts, although Connor said all aspects of their preparation - including physical and mental - would be examined in the review, which has sought input from players.

The ECB said it would provide an update on plans to appoint a new head coach "in due course" with visits by West Indies and India looming, followed by the 50-over World Cup in India and a home T20 World Cup next year.

Charlotte Edwards stands out as a potential successor, having just coached Mumbai Indians to their second WPL title in three years.

Edwards, the former England captain, offered to help the ECB in its review while not ruling herself out from taking over as head coach should the role become available.

Having initially said she was interested in taking the England Women's job in 2022, Edwards decided against applying, choosing to focus on her burgeoning franchise coaching career with Southern Brave in the Women's Hundred and WBBL side Sydney Sixers, as well as leading Southern Vipers in the domestic women's competition, which included a T20 competition named in her honour.

Edwards has led Southern Vipers to five titles, including two Charlotte Edwards Cup victories - the second as part of a domestic double in 2023 - and Southern Brave to three Women's Hundred finals, winning the 2023 edition. She also led Sydney Sixers to the WBBL final in her first season in charge in 2022-23. She has been appointed head coach of Hampshire Women under the new domestic structure in England and Wales beginning this season.