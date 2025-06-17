Jordan Thompson to leave Yorkshire after agreeing Warwickshire deal

Jordan Thompson , the combative Yorkshire allrounder, will make a shock move to Warwickshire at the end of the 2025 season after turning down a contract extension at his boyhood club.

Thompson, 28, was born and bred in Leeds and has played for Yorkshire since Under-13s level, graduating from their academy and into the first team. But he has signed an all-format contract with Warwickshire for the next three seasons and said the move will represent a "new chapter" after making the "tough decision" to leave Yorkshire.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire and starting this new chapter," Thompson said. "While it was a really tough decision to leave my home county of Yorkshire, the clear vision for the club and the opportunity to play alongside a number of familiar faces make this a truly exciting move for me."

Thompson took 32 wickets as Yorkshire won promotion to Division One of the County Championship last summer but his finest moments for them came in T20 cricket. In the Blast in 2022, he held his nerve with a brilliant 20th over to sneak past Surrey in the quarter-finals at The Oval, then hit an 18-ball 50 in defeat to rivals Lancashire at Finals Day.

"The club would have loved to have kept him, but were unable to agree contract terms," Gavin Hamilton, Yorkshire's general manager, said. "Whilst it's obviously disappointing to lose Jordan, we understand his reasons and would like to take this opportunity to wish him all of the best for the future."

Ian Westwood, Warwickshire's coach, said: "Jordan is a three-dimensional, multi-format player who will be a great addition to our squad both on and off the field. He's a quality performer who I believe still has his best days in front of him. He's known for his competitiveness and thrives on being involved in big moments on the field. We can't wait to welcome him to the Bears."

Yorkshire have struggled in the first half of this season: they are second-bottom in Division One after winning one of their first seven Championship matches and are propping up the North Group in the T20 Blast. Thompson has only featured once in their T20 season due to a side strain but returned in their defeat to Durham on Sunday.