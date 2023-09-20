Stand-in captains blank out the past as they look to the future

Both Litton Das and Lockie Ferguson do not remember Bangladesh beating New Zealand 4-0 and 3-0 in their last two ODI series in Bangladesh

It was incredulous that both captains Litton Das and Lockie Ferguson do not remember Bangladesh beating New Zealand 4-0 and 3-0 in their last two ODI series in Bangladesh, in 2010 and 2013 . You can forgive Ferguson as neither series was broadcast live in New Zealand. Maybe at that age he didn't take cricket that seriously.

In Bangladesh cricket, though, the two series wins were big milestones. They were celebrated long and hard. Some of Litton's current team-mates cut their teeth at the highest level with those series wins. Everyone in Bangladesh remembers it. Except Litton, it seems.

When asked whether the long, unbeaten run for Bangladesh at home against New Zealand was an inspiration, Litton asked the journalist at the press conference whether New Zealand had toured Bangladesh after 2008. It was a strange start to his pre-match press conference which featured more clipped replies than proper answers. Litton is the stand-in captain for the series. In the last week, a lot has happened in Bangladesh cricket that needs a steady hand at the top. Litton was doing his best to get out of the press conference unscathed especially after his strange performance at a press conference on July 7 , the day after Tamim Iqbal retired from international cricket, even if for 24 hours.

Or perhaps, Litton and Ferguson play so much cricket these days that they had simply forgotten about what happened so many years ago.

Ferguson is among the few in this New Zealand squad who haven't played in Bangladesh yet. He said that those who haven't played here will ask the likes of bowling coach Shane Jurgensen about conditions in Dhaka, but they have to adapt quickly to the pitches.

"I didn't know that (New Zealand haven't won here since 2010)," Ferguson said. "Yeah, look, every series we play, we play to win. Bangladesh is very good in their home conditions and it is a huge challenge here. The boys are very much prepared to take the series out. However, we know it starts with the first ball in the first game. So, it's important for us just to focus on what's coming up tomorrow and try to adapt as quickly as possible to the conditions.

"For some of us, we haven't played here, so we'll have to adapt quicker. But certainly leaning on the knowledge of the guys who have been here previously and leaning on Jurgo about how to play the game and construct our innings with the bat and then try to defend it with the ball. Or vice versa. But it's going to be a great challenge, and hopefully we can do better than what you just said (about Bangladesh's long unbeaten run at home)."

Ferguson, who has never captained at the highest level barring a tour game last month , said that being a fast bowler and captain at the same time "brings a lot of benefits".

"It is a huge honour for myself to be captain. Obviously, I am just in an interim position while our other three captains are away," he said. "But I am very privileged to be in this role. As a fast bowler, I guess things do change, but I think at the same time it brings a lot of benefits. Talking to bowlers, working out plans, obviously being in their shoes a lot of the time, in the pressure moments. So that's the strength that it brings. But certainly just carrying on the great leadership we've had with Black Caps, and try to take that forward during the series."

Litton, meanwhile, has captained Bangladesh in seven international matches, including the ODI series win against India last year, and the massive 546-run win in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. In a situation where he is not in great form and others need rest, Litton was the obvious choice for captaincy.

The New Zealand team enjoy a game of football on the eve of the first ODI • Getty Images

Litton will have a couple of stalwarts playing under him as Tamim and Mahmudullah returned to the ODI squad for this series. They also return from different circumstances. Tamim retired and unretired within a span of 24 hours in July, before resigning as the ODI captain in August. He is now returning from a back injury to get some game time before the World Cup.

Mahmudullah was first rested in April this year, before it became obvious that the selectors and team management didn't want him in the side. They have, however, brought him back for a last look before they pick the World Cup side by the September 28 deadline.

"They are both senior players so they will certainly help me in every way possible," Litton said. "They are returning after a while. I don't want them to take any pressure. They should enjoy the game as it usually allows you to have more chance of success.

"(Mahmudullah) Riyad bhai's role will depend on the situation. If we lose early wickets, he will play his game for the remaining 30-35 overs. He is a very mature player. He will score runs at any given opportunity."

Ferguson acknowledged that players were being rested by both sides but said the Bangladesh side has "a lot of power".

"Bangladesh has a very strong side and we've been doing our homework on them," he said. "They've got a lot of strong players still playing in the side. I know a few are being rested and that's the nature of it.

"Similarly with our side, but we certainly feel there's a lot of power within the Bangladesh side and some crafty players. So we'll be prepared for it tomorrow. We'll just take it as it comes."