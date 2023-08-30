The Blaze bring in Lizelle Lee for Rachael Heyhoe Flint run in

Lizelle Lee , the former South Africa batter, has signed to play for the Blaze in the final rounds of this season's Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Lee, 31, who retired from international duty last year, will replace South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk after she was called up for the tour of Pakistan.

An experienced opener across formats, Lee featured for Trent Rockets in the most-recent edition of the Hundred, scoring 165 runs from seven innings.

The Blaze, who also play at Trent Bridge, currently sit top of the RHF Trophy standings, with six wins from 10 games.

"I am very excited to join up with the Blaze, particularly having played with some of my soon-to-be team-mates during The Hundred," she said.

"They have been playing really well across all competitions so far, and I hope that I can contribute and help push for qualification in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy."

Chris Guest, the Blaze head coach, said: "Lizelle is a great addition for us as we get to the business end of the competition. We'll benefit not only from her skills, but her knowhow in big games too. We've seen plenty of times how destructive she can be on her day.