Injured Shivam Mavi ruled out of IPL 2024

The LSG fast bowler was yet to play a match this season

Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of IPL 2024 with an injury.

In a video posted by the franchise on Instagram, Mavi, without specifying the nature of the injury, said: "I will miss [the tournament] a lot. I had come here after an injury and had thought I would play matches for my team and do well. But unfortunately, I will have to leave because I have suffered an injury.

"A cricketer has to be mentally strong for this. If you have an injury, you need to see what you have to do to make a comeback, what things you need to take care of."

Mavi, who was bought by LSG for INR 6.4 crores at this year's auction, last played a competitive match in August 2023.

You'll come back stronger, Shivam. And we're with you all the way. :blue_heart: pic.twitter.com/zYSs3URV1p — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 3, 2024

LSG are currently fourth on the points table with two wins from three games. Mavi did not play any of those matches.

"We got a very good team," Mavi said. "I will keep cheering for the team and hopefully, we will win."