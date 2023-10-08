Jake Fraser-McGurk's 29-ball ton breaks AB de Villiers' List A record

Opening the batting in South Australia's run chase, Fraser-McGurk, 21, reached his century in the ninth over of the innings, going past de Villiers' previous mark of 31 balls which he set against West Indies in an ODI at Johannesburg in 2015.

He eventually holed out in the 12th over, finishing with 125 from 38 balls, with 10 fours and 13 sixes. When he was dismissed, hitting Beau Webster down deep midwicket's throat, South Australia's required run-rate had dipped under seven runs per over, having started the chase requiring 8.7 per over to win the game.

Fraser-McGurk only faced one of the first 12 balls of the chase, scoring just a single. But in the third over he unleashed a furious display of ball-striking. He took 32 off Sam Rainbird's second over of the innings including four sixes and two fours.

He raced to 50 off 18 balls to set a new mark for the fastest half-century in Australia's one-day domestic competition, breaking Glenn Maxwell's previous mark of 19 balls.

He kept going. In the ninth over he smacked three consecutive sixes off Billy Stanlake to three different quadrants of the ground. He then struck a boundary and a single to bring up his century.