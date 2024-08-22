Hayden: Pushing Smith up to open in Tests is 'crazy'

"The rationale that [national selector] George Bailey gave was correct in so far as that he was choosing his best top six batsmen," Hayden said on the sidelines of the CEAT cricket rating awards in Mumbai, of Australia's batting plans. "Now, you can't argue with Steven Smith, he is averaging 65 [57] in Test-match cricket.... 32 Test-match hundreds.

"But, the role of an opening batsman compared to a middle-order batsman is very different. And it didn't take long to discover that when you get into challenging conditions, like they faced in the first series outside of Australia, which was in New Zealand, that opening the batting is very difficult."

Smith played as an opener for the first time in his Test career earlier this year. First, during the two home Tests against West Indies and then in New Zealand for another two games. In those eight innings, he was out for 12 or less on five occasions and scored just one half-century - the unbeaten 91 in Brisbane - at an average of 28.50. In comparison, he averages 67.07 from No. 3 and 61.50 from No. 4.

"I, personally, as I said at the time, was on record saying that I didn't like changing," Hayden added. "I think it's crazy to think that you have the world's best-in-class batter in a certain position. And then you change to a completely different position. For a few reasons, I think that's crazy. Firstly, why? Such a gun in that position, such a coveted player.

"And then it also is not a great nod to the first-class set-up, which is very much in the Australian culture, been driving great results towards key roles, be that any one of the roles - wicketkeeping, batting, spinners, fast bowlers, opening batters. So the [batting positions of] one, two and three is a category which needs to be protected in my opinion. It sets up play."

If Australia do move Smith back down the order, they will have to look for a new partner for opener Usman Khawaja . Since Warner's farewell Test at the SCG at the start of this year, Smith and Khawaja have opened in all of Australia's four Tests, and moving Smith out of the opening slot would mean giving that position to an inexperienced batter. Has that second opening slot been a concern for Australia after Warner's departure?

Steven Smith and Usman Khawaja have been the Australia openers since David Warner's retirement • Getty Images

"Yes, it is. It is," Hayden said. "For the first time, it doesn't feel as secure. David Warner gave a great service to Australian cricket. He gave a service that was extremely competitive, wonderfully dynamic. He really took that legacy that I'd created through the 2000s to a new level, strike rates in excess of 80 [70] and gave great momentum to the top order, which otherwise is quite a conservative, very good, but very conservative batting line-up. So I think he's an enormous loss in terms of how do you replace him.

"Clearly, they've gone in the direction of Steven Smith and thus far, whether they continue with that strategy, time will tell. And we have guys like [Cameron] Bancroft that are always in the pipeline, Matt Renshaw is in the pipeline.

"Bancroft, when you look at his form in England, has been excellent, but that's domestic cricket. It's not the Border-Gavaskar-type cricket so a bit of a few things to really prove from that engine room in Australian cricket, which has been challenged right now with David's absence."