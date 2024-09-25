Men's and women's Super Smash 2024-25 to begin on December 26

Defending champions Auckland Aces will face 2021-22 and 2022-23 winners Northern Districts in the opening fixture of the men's Super Smash 2024-25 which begins on Boxing Day at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Earlier in the day, Northern Brave will take on Auckland Hearts at the same venue to kickstart the women's Super Smash.

The defending women's champions Wellington Blaze will begin their hunt for a ninth Super Smash title when they face Northern Brave on New Year's Day in Hamilton.

Last year's men's finalists Canterbury Kings will begin their campaign on the second day of the competition in Alexandra against Otago Volts while last season's women's finalists Central Hinds will play their opening game against Otago Sparks on December 31.

The tournament, which will run from December 26 to February 2 will be played across ten venues in New Zealand and comprise of 64 games - 32 men's and women's double-headers.

For the first time in the combined history of the competition, the final will be played at a pre-determined venue. The Basin Reserve, in Wellington, will play host to both the men's and women's elimination final on February 1 followed by the two finals on Sunday, February 2.

"The Super Smash keeps on growing in popularity and it's really exciting to see it continue to be so accessible to kiwis across the country," NZC CEO Scott Weenink said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our game to fans both new and old, while building the profiles of our domestic teams and our rising stars.

"It's fast becoming New Zealand's favourite summer domestic competition, and with over 1.3 million kiwis tuning in on TV alone last year, we hope to see it reach new heights this summer."