MI make three changes and chase in hunt for first points against KKR
KKR made just the one change, with Sunil Narine replacing Moeen Ali
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss at the team's first home game of IPL 2025 and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.
There were three changes to the XI that lost the last game to Gujarat Titans with allrounder Will Jacks, left-arm wristspinner Vignesh Puthur and uncapped left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar coming into the line-up. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Satyanarayana Raju were left out of the bowling first XI, and with Rohit Sharma likely to come in as the Impact Player for the chase, it means Robin Minz will miss the game as well.
Kumar, 23, has played four T20s for Punjab picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.
KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed Sunil Narine had recovered from the illness which kept him out of the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. As a result, Moeen Ali missed out. KKR are likely to bring in Vaibhav Arora when they bowl second.
Rahane, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, said he was "confused" by the pitch, since it had a little grass on it, and thought it was a good toss to lose.
Mumbai are still searching for their first win of IPL 2025, having lost away games to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Kolkata Knight Riders batting-first XI 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Ajinkya Rahane (capt), 4 Venkatesh Iyer, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Angkrish Raghuvanshi, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Ramandeep Singh, 9 Spencer Johnson, 10 Harshit Rana, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
KKR's Impact Player options: Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.
Mumbai Indians bowling-first XI: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Trent Boult, 10 Ashwani Kumar, 11 Vignesh Puthur
MI's Impact Player options: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju