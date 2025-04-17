MI opt to bowl at home against bowler-heavy Sunrisers
Captain Hardik Pandya said he expected dew later in the evening
Mumbai Indians (MI) chose to bowl in their IPL 2025 home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), with the possibility of dew setting in later in the evening prompting their captain Hardik Pandya to take that decision.
This was the 13th straight IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium where the captain winning the toss had chosen to bowl. The results in the last 12 games, however, have been even: six wins and six losses for the chasing team.
With MI bowling first, Rohit Sharma dropped onto the subs bench, and will likely come on as their Impact Player when they bat.
SRH, meanwhile, named a bowler-heavy line-up even though they were batting first, with captain Pat Cummins slated to bat at No. 7. They do, however, have the option of either Abhinav Manohar or Sachin Baby replacing a dismissed top-order batter during the first innings itself, should the need arise to arrest a collapse.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Nitish Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Pat Cummins (capt), 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Zeeshan Ansari, 11 Eshan Malinga.
Impact Player options: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Will Jacks, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Naman Dhir, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Karn Sharma, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Player options: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz.
