Mickey Arthur takes 'hands-off' role as Northern Superchargers director of cricket

Mickey Arthur, Derbyshire's head of cricket, is set to combine his duties at the club with a new role as director of cricket at Northern Superchargers.

Derbyshire finished rock-bottom of the County Championship in 2024, with one win in 14 matches in Division Two, and failed to reach the knock-outs in either the T20 Blast or the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

However, Arthur's managerial experience, which includes a recent stint as Pakistan's team director, has proven attractive to Superchargers, where he will work alongside the men's and women's head coaches, Andrew Flintoff and Lisa Keightley.

He will advise the Hundred teams on recruitment and offer support to the head coaches, but Derbyshire insist his role at Superchargers will be "largely hands-off". He will remain with the county during the Metro Bank One-Day Cup which runs concurrently to the Hundred.

"Derbyshire remains my primary focus and I'm committed to achieving our goals of bringing success to the club," Arthur said. "We encourage all of our players and coaches to develop their skills in new environments and this is another example of that.

"As a club, our personnel are in demand and that's a testament to the work being done behind the scenes, and we are confident results will soon come on-field."

Ryan Duckett, Derbyshire's chief executive, added: "Mickey remains fully committed to Derbyshire, he lives and breathes the club and we hope that he can use this opportunity to showcase the quality Derbyshire has.

"It's been a positive winter, with Mickey, Wayne [Madsen] and Zak [Chappell] lifting silverware overseas, while Harry Moore and Pat Brown have represented us within the England setup recently.