Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, as well seven of the eight Indian players who participated in the 2021-22 WBBL, are among the notable omissions from the squads for the Senior Women's One-day Challenger Trophy scheduled to run from December 4 to 9 in Vijayawada.

The Challenger Trophy, expanded to accommodate a fourth team for the upcoming edition, is expected to serve as an audition for the most promising performers of the Indian 50-over domestic season, especially the uncapped and fringe players, ahead of next year's tour of New Zealand in February which will be followed by the ODI World Cup scheduled for March-April.

Radha Yadav , who is deemed a T20I specialist and has played just one ODI to date, is the only player from the eight-member Indian contingent to have participated in the ongoing WBBL to be picked for the Challenger Trophy. ESPNcricinfo understands the seven other players - Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh - have been rested and so has been Raj, who recently led her domestic side, Railways, to the Senior One-Day Trophy title.

All eight WBBL participants are learned to have had the option of making themselves unavailable for the domestic tournament given they had also been part of India's bilateral assignments against England (in June-July) and Australia (in September-October) before participating in the WBBL. Rodrigues, Verma, Harmanpreet, Mandhana, and Sharma were also part of the inaugural Hundred that took place in July-August, immediately after the England series.

Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey , and Pooja Vastrakar - all India players - have been named captains of the four squads - India A, B, C, and D - respectively, each consisting of 15 players. Ten of the 15 highest run-scorers of the recently concluded Senior Women's One-Day Trophy - S Meghana, Muskan Malik, Dhara Gujjar, Vrinda Dinesh, Palak Patel, Ayushi Soni and D Kasat, Anju Tomar, Kanika Ahuja, and Vastrakar - were named in the squads. Six of the competition's top 15 wicket-takers - Rashi Kanojiya, Chandu V Ram, Mehak Kesar, Arti Devi, Sarala Devi, Keerthi James - also made the cut.

All matches of the quadrangular tournament, where each team plays the other once, will be held at Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground.

Squads:



India A: Sneh Rana (capt), Shivali Shinde, Lakshmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, B Anusha, S Kalal, Ganga W, D Kasat, Renuka Singh and Simran Dil Bahadur

India B: Taniya Bhatia (capt), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humaira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Rashi Kanojiya, G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Meghna Singh, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor and Ramyashri

India C: Shikha Pandey (capt), Muskan Malik, Sweta Verma, Shipra Giri, Tarannum Pathan, Arti Devi, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priyanka Garkhede, R.R. Saha, Dhara Gujjar, Priya Punia and Aishwarya

India D: Pooja Vastrakar (capt), Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, K Prathyoosha, S Meghana, Divya G, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja, Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel and Ashwini Kumari