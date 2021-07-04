Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin was on Sunday reinstated as president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) by ombudsman Justice (retd) Deepak Verma.

In an interim order, the HCA ombudsman temporarily disqualified five members of the HCA Apex Council - vice-president K John Manoj, R Vijayanand, Naresh Sharma, Surender Agarwal, and Anuradha - that had "suspended" Azharuddin for alleged violation of its constitution.

Allegations of conflict of interest were levelled at Azharuddin.

Justice (retd) Verma in his order pointed out that the complaint against Azharuddin was not forwarded to the ombudsman and, in effect, had no legal validity.

"[The] Apex Council on its own accord cannot take such a decision. Therefore, I deem it appropriate to set aside the resolution (if any) passed by these five members in suspending the duly elected President, issuing a show cause notice and direct them to refrain from any subsequent actions against the President of HCA, Mohammed Azharuddin," Justice (retd) Verma said.

"Therefore, I direct that Mohammad Azharuddin shall continue as president and all complaints against office bearers shall only be decided by the ombudsman.

"From the aforesaid facts and features, it is clearly reflected that instead of encouraging the game of cricket, each one is playing their own politics for the reasons best known to them. Thus, it defeats the very purpose for which HCA has been formed," Justice (retd) Verma had said.

Regarding the five Apex Council members, Justice (retd) Verma in the order said, "I would like to make it clear that, just because these five members believe on their own accord that I am not ombudsman does not take away my powers which are now been confirmed by the High Court judgment and the minutes of the 85th AGM as well.