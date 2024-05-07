Matches (4)
IPL (2)
SL vs AFG [A-Team] (1)
WT20 Qualifier (1)
Drinks
3rd T20I, Chattogram, May 07, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh
PrevNext
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(10/20 ov) 63/3
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe

Zimbabwe chose to field.

Current RR: 6.30
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 32/1 (6.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 151
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Masakadza returns as Zimbabwe bowl; Bangladesh rest Shoriful, Mahedi

Faraz Akram also came in for the injured Richard Ngarava for Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh brought in Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam

Mohammad Isam
Mohammad Isam
07-May-2024 • 51 mins ago
Wellington Masakadza made a valuable contribution down the order in the first game&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP via Getty Images

Wellington Masakadza made a valuable contribution down the order in the first game  •  AFP via Getty Images

Toss Zimbabwe chose to field vs Bangladesh
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza chose to field first in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It was the same decision that his opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto took in the first two matches, even though this is an afternoon affair at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
The visitors were forced to leave Richard Ngarava out of the XI due to an injury. Faraz Akram took his place. They also have Wellington Masakadza back from the concussion concerns, with Ainsley Ndlovu making way.
The hosts rested Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan, bringing in Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam in their place.
The changes meant Bangladesh will have a shortened batting line-up with Rishad Hossain likely to bat at No 7. Zimbabwe though have seven batters before their allrounders come into the picture.
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Tanvir Islam
Zimbabwe: 1 Joylord Gumbie (wk), 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Craig Ervine, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt), 5 Clive Madande, 6 Brian Bennett, 7 Jonathan Campbell, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Wellington Masakadza, 10 Faraz Akram, 11 Blessing Muzarabani
BangladeshZimbabweBangladesh vs ZimbabweBangladesh vs Zimbabwe

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Language
English
Win Probability
ZIM 57.13%
BANZIM
100%50%100%BAN InningsZIM Innings

Over 10 • BAN 63/3

Live Forecast: BAN 151
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Litton Das
bowled1215
Tanzid Hasan
caught2122
Najmul Hossain Shanto
bowled64
Towhid Hridoy
not out1815
Jaker Ali
not out14
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total63(3 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved