Masakadza returns as Zimbabwe bowl; Bangladesh rest Shoriful, Mahedi

Faraz Akram also came in for the injured Richard Ngarava for Zimbabwe, while Bangladesh brought in Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam

Wellington Masakadza made a valuable contribution down the order in the first game • AFP via Getty Images

Toss Zimbabwe chose to field vs Bangladesh

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza chose to field first in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Chattogram. It was the same decision that his opposite number Najmul Hossain Shanto took in the first two matches, even though this is an afternoon affair at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The visitors were forced to leave Richard Ngarava out of the XI due to an injury. Faraz Akram took his place. They also have Wellington Masakadza back from the concussion concerns, with Ainsley Ndlovu making way.

The hosts rested Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan, bringing in Tanzim Hasan and Tanvir Islam in their place.

The changes meant Bangladesh will have a shortened batting line-up with Rishad Hossain likely to bat at No 7. Zimbabwe though have seven batters before their allrounders come into the picture.

Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Mohammad Saifuddin, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Tanzim Hasan, 11 Tanvir Islam