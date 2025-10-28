Shami: 'My rhythm is back to where it used to be'

Mohammed Shami served a reminder of his fitness on Tuesday with a match-winning spell to deliver Bengal's second consecutive win in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy.

At Eden Gardens, Shami finished with 5 for 38 - his 13th first-class five-for - as Bengal beat Gujarat by 144 runs . He finished with eight wickets in the match across 28.3 overs. Shami currently sits third on the Ranji season's wicket-taker's leaderboard, with 15 wickets at an average of 10.46 after four innings.

"When you perform like this, it feels good both mentally and physically," Shami said. "Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. The time after the [2023] World Cup was tough and painful.

"But then I played the Ranji Trophy, white-ball cricket, the IPL, Champions Trophy, Duleep Trophy [since his comeback late last year]. Now my rhythm is back to where it was before. I can clearly feel there's still a lot of cricket left in me."

Shami has been open about his hurt of missing out on India selection for the England tour. When asked during the squad announcement for the West Indies Tests about Shami's availability, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the fast bowler hadn't played enough cricket.

Since then, there have been a few back-and-forths in the media between the two, even if not directly at each other. It's perhaps with all this in context that Shami was asked if this felt like another comeback, a suggestion he dismissed.

"This was not a comeback match for me," he said. "If you had said that last year, maybe it would have made sense. But yes, in terms of this match, what we did was a special comeback.

"We decided to bat for 8-10 overs today, we had already taken three points [first-innings lead]. The situation was tough, but the boys put in their full effort. To turn the game in this manner is rare, especially on this kind of wicket. It's a great job by the boys."

Amid chatter that this sets him up well for the South Africa Tests, Shami chose to distance himself from social media speculation, while reiterating he was focused on delivering his best wherever he plays.

"Yes, I knew this question would come," Shami said with a wry smile. "Controversy follows me. What else can I do or say? In today's world, social media twists everything. My job is to perform well. Wherever I get an opportunity, I'll give my best. The rest is up to god. Bengal is my home. Every match I play for Bengal is special."

Coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla was effusive in his praise for Shami's discipline, underlining he was fully fit and in great rhythm.

"You all saw how Shami bowled. There's nothing for me to add," he said. "His performance said it all. There's no question about his commitment. The entire world knows what Mohammed Shami is. He doesn't need a certificate from anyone, his bowling is the certificate. He's completely fit."

That said, Shukla also wanted to tread a cautious path in terms of Shami's workloads. "We can't make Shami play all seven matches, though he keeps saying he's fit and wants to play every game," he said. "The way he's running in is unbelievable.