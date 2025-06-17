'These are not easy runs' - Mushfiqur reflects on 'special' century

What could Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim have wished for after enduring a fairly long time without Test centuries? Couple of helpful pitches in Sylhet and Chattogram, perhaps. But those had come and gone . Under pressure, Shanto and Mushfiqur broke free from their barren run on Tuesday on a Galle pitch that allowed them to play freely yet kept them honest to the fact that they couldn't just play their shots freely.

It was Mushfiqur's 12th Test hundred, and his first in 13 innings since August last year. His highest score in this period was 40 against Zimbabwe. After play on the first day against Sri Lanka, Mushfiqur recalled his first innings in Galle from 12 years ago , when he got Bangladesh's first double-hundred in Tests.

"I think I get a pretty good wicket every time I have played in Galle," he said. "I have seen how some other Tests here had a lot of purchase for spinners. We knew that one of us out of the seven batters had to capitalise on the first two days in Galle. If I am not wrong, myself and [Mohammad] Ashraful bhai batted the whole day here in 2013. It was my plan this time too; I was telling Shanto that we need to bat the whole day."

It was Mushfiqur's fourth century against Sri Lanka, and his second in the island nation. He said that he had told his younger team-mates about what to expect from Sri Lankan pitches.

"After Bangladesh, I [most] love playing in Sri Lanka," Mushfiqur said. "There is always a sporting wicket, whether it is the red or white ball. If you apply your strength here, you can do well - whether you are a batter, quick bowler or spinner. I was telling this to a few of our young players who are playing their first Test in Galle.

"I like to play with wind around. I have to adjust when the newer ball turns a bit, or against the older ball. It is really special to play in Galle. I love batting here."

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim added an undefeated 247 for the fourth wicket • Associated Press

Mushfiqur, though, acknowledged that he wasn't as comfortable this time. Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva changed the field several times, often putting catchers in different positions and asking the bowlers to switch from conventional lines. Mushfiqur spent 23 balls in the nineties, before reaching the three-figure mark in the 86th over.

"These are not easy runs. I took a lot of time in the nineties, as they were not giving me a freebie," Mushfiqur said. "It shows that they are a tough side to score against. They made smart bowling changes and field placements. I trust my process when I am batting with control. Usually, we see that our opponents send a fielder to the deep after two or three boundaries. Sri Lanka change their fielding according to the conditions. You have to bat patiently against them."

Mushfiqur insisted that taking plenty of singles allowed him and Shanto to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka. He also praised Shanto, who got to his first Test century since November 2023, for dominating proceedings at the other end without giving a sniff to the opposition.

"You can't get runs in every game, but when you do the right things over and over, hopefully the big score will come soon enough. When it does come around, you have to make sure to make it count." Mushfiqur Rahim after an unbeaten 105 on day one in Galle

"I think rotating the strike is important - maybe as much as hitting fours or sixes," Mushfiqur said. "Rotation of strike causes problems for the bowlers, especially when there's a left-hander and a right-hander [combination] in the middle. It is very important to pick singles as the fielding side have to constantly change their placements. This is why we are always in training so that we remain fit.

"Shanto has been in good form for a pretty long time. He has a good Test record. He is a good batter. It was nothing special. I was really impressed by his control factor today. He scored a hundred in Kandy some years ago, but I thought this was the right approach. It is important to play a chanceless innings, when you are mostly in control. It is going to give confidence to the next batters."

Mushfiqur said that Bangladesh must look to take advantage of such a start by batting long on the second day.