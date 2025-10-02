Namibia, Zimbabwe qualify for 2026 men's T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe 123 for 3 (Bennett 51, Vraj 2-29) beat Kenya 122 for 6 (Rakep 65, Muzarabani 2-19) by seven wickets

Zimbabwe joined Namibia in the 2026 men's T20 World Cup after they eased past Kenya in the second semi-final of the ICC's Africa qualifiers in Harare. South Africa are the third African team in the World Cup, having qualified directly. Earlier in the day, Namibia had qualified after beating Tanzania in their semi-final contest without much fuss at the same venue.

After the bowlers restricted Kenya to 122 for 6, Zimbabwe aced the chase in 15 overs with seven wickets to spare. Openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed 70 together in the first six overs - only three times have Zimbabwe hit more runs in the powerplay in T20Is where ESPNcricinfo has data. Vraj Patel ended the partnership in the next over when he removed Bennett for 51 off 25 balls. Bennett's innings featured eight fours and a six, including a sequence of 4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4 in the fourth over, bowled by Lucas Oluoch. He is currently the highest scorer in the tournament, with 299 runs in four innings at an average of 74.75 and a strike rate of 184.56.

Vraj also got rid of Marumani for 39 off 27 balls in the 11th over, but by then Zimbabwe had reached 100. Captain Sikandar Raza fell for 10 off 18 balls, but Ryan Burl and Tony Munyonga got the job done for Zimbabwe without any further setbacks. Brendan Taylor, who had cracked 123 off 54 balls against Botswana in Zimbabwe's 170-run win last week, was not needed with the bat.

Zimbabwe's bowlers had set up the win, with Blessing Muzarabani leading the line with figures of 4-0-19-2. Rakep Patel was the only Kenya batter to cross 20. He scored 65 off 47 balls before falling to Richard Ngarava, who finished with 1 for 31.

File photo - JJ Smit was the best batter and best bowler on show for Namibia • AFP/Getty Images

Namibia 174 for 6 (Smit 61*, Erasmus 55, Juma 2-29, Kimote 2-41) beat Tanzania 111 for 8 (Patwa 31, Smit 3-16, Shikongo 3-21) by 63 runs



As for Namibia, this will be their fourth appearance at the men's T20 World Cup. They had also taken part in the editions in 2021 (Super 12s), 2022 (group stage) and 2024 (group stage).

On Thursday, Namibia were asked to bat by Tanzania captain Kassim Nassoro, and put up a strong 174 for 6, familiar hands Gerhard Erasmus , the captain, and JJ Smit hitting fifties to help their cause.

It hadn't started so well for Namibia, with four wickets - Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton - falling within the powerplay. But Erasmus and Smit got together at that point and scored quickly to snatch the momentum away from Tanzania. Erasmus scored 55 in 41 balls with six fours, while Smit hit 61 not out in 43 balls with one four and four sixes.

That gave Namibia the runs they needed, and Smit was back in action, this time with the ball, to hurt the Tanzania top order. He picked up the first two wickets to fall, those of Arun Yadav and Dhrumit Mehta, off consecutive balls in the sixth over, and later removed Mukesh Suthar to finish with 3 for 16. Ben Shikongo was the other main wicket-taker for Namibia, returning 3 for 21.