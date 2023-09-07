Ackermann, van Meekeren, van der Merwe return to Netherlands squad for World Cup

South Africa-born batter Sybrand Engelbrecht is also part of the 15-member squad; Fred Klaassen out with injury

South Africa-born batter Sybrand Engelbrecht was also named in the 15-member squad. Engelbrecht, who will turn 35 next week, first came into the limelight for electric fielding for South Africa during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. He has played 58 List A games, scoring 1275 runs at an average of 45.53 and a strike rate of 78.89, and 54 first-class games and 45 T20s. The last of those matches, on the South African domestic circuit, was in 2016.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen did not make it due to injury.

From the Qualifier tournament held in Zimbabwe in June-July, Netherlands and Sri Lanka were the two teams to make it to the main event, ahead of the likes of West Indies, Ireland and Scotland.

"Naturally, our planning and preparation for the World Cup started soon after our qualification in Zimbabwe," head coach Ryan Cook said. "Having no bilateral fixtures after the qualifiers enabled us to plan for various scenarios for the duration of the summer. Over the past few months the players and staff have been hard at work with the full squad being very dedicated and detailed towards achieving our objective in the World Cup.

"We have an exciting mixture of youth and experience and a unified, cohesive culture which allows those to express their best selves within the group."

Netherlands last played in an ODI World Cup in 2011. Wesley Barresi is the only member of the current squad to have featured in that edition. This will be their fifth appearance in the tournament.

Netherlands squad for World Cup