Lauren Down back on NZC's central-contracts list

Also named in the contracts list was wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis , who received the offer for the first time. Inglis got 103 runs for New Zealand A in three one-dayers against England A at home in March, as the hosts won the series 2-1. Before that, she hit 324 runs - the second-most - in NZC's Women's One-Day Competition, the domestic 50-over tournament for women.