Lauren Down back on NZC's central-contracts list

Down, who has played 28 ODIs and 13 T20Is, last represented New Zealand in an ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022.

The 2024-25 contracting period begins on August 1, with the players having until June 17 to accept the offer.

New Zealand women's head coach Ben Sawyer said: "We've landed on a strong list of 17 names that we think are going to play an important part over the next 12 months... A big part of the selection process this year was looking at who could take part in the 2025 ODI World Cup."