One-man shows to key supporting roles - the best of Mushfiqur Rahim in ODIs

In their first game of the 2018 Asia Cup , Bangladesh got off to one of the most chaotic starts. Litton Das and Shakib were gone in the first over and Tamim broke his hand soon after. Mushfiqur sees all of this unfold, but then adds 131 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Mithun. Despite any significant support after that, Mushfiqur soldiered on, adding crucial runs with the tail. When the ninth wicket fell, Tamim walked out with bat in one hand, and a huge strapping on the broken wrist on the other. An inspired Mushfiqur slammed three sixes and as many fours in their 42-run stand to take Bangladesh to 261. Mushfiqur made 144 and Bangladesh went on to win by a whopping 137 runs.