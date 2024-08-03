Yorkshire begin search for Ottis Gibson successor as head coach

Ottis Gibson will leave Yorkshire when his contract expires at the end of this season, the club announced on Saturday.

Gibson joined the club in early 2022 on a three-year contract after Andrew Gale, his predecessor, was sacked during the fall-out that followed Azeem Rafiq's allegations of institutional racism at the club.

Yorkshire paid tribute to Gibson's "total professionalism" during "the most difficult period of Yorkshire's history" in a statement. Results on the pitch have been a mixed bag but they are in the hunt for promotion this season, sitting third in Division Two of the County Championship with five matches still to play.

"The club is in a strong position in the County Championship, contending for promotion to the first division, and all players and coaches remain firmly focused on that aim," Yorkshire said. "Ottis goes with everybody's best wishes and everyone at the club wishes him well in his future career."

Yorkshire said that they have started the process for recruiting a replacement and that Gibson's successor would be confirmed "in due course". Darren Lehmann and Chris Silverwood have both been linked with the role.

Gibson said: "Despite the issues we have faced off the field, that inevitably spilt on to the playing side, I am pleased with the state of the squad, the development of our younger players and to be in contention to challenge for promotion. I'd like to thank all of my staff, players and the supporters that have been behind us in my time here and I wish Yorkshire all the very best going forward."