PCB chairman Naqvi orders review of National T20 Cup pay cut

It is understood that the fees are expected to go back up to the previous edition's sum of PKR 40,000 per match, and PKR 20,000 per match for reserves. Originally, the fees had been slashed 75%, to PKR 10,000 (USD 35 approx), and PKR 5000 for reserves. Even the figure of PKR 40,000 is a fall compared to 2022 , when players had been paid PKR 60,000 per match.