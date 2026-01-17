Pakistan TV break 232-year-old record for lowest total defended in first-class cricket
PTV defended a target of 40 against SNGPL in the President's Trophy
A 232-year old record has been broken in Karachi, where Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket. They defended a target of 40 against Sui Northern (SNGPL) to win their President's Trophy match by two runs.
A smaller target has never been defended in first-class cricket. The previous record had stood since 1794, when Oldfield successfully defended 41 against MCC at the Lord's Old Ground to win by six runs.
In Karachi, defending 40, PTV bowled SNGPL, who are captained by current Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood, out for 37 to snatch a sensational two-run win. Left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who was the leading wicket-taker at this year's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, took 6 for 9, while fast bowler Amad Butt took the other four.
Low-scoring matches and quick games have been a staple at this year's President's Trophy, though the first two innings in this game were relatively routine. PTV were bowled out for 166 in the first innings after which SNGPL took a 72-run lead by scoring 238. With the pitches in Karachi deteriorating quickly, PTV being dismissed for 111 appeared to have set up victory for SNGPL before the miracle defence.
The win takes PTV to second in the table with SNGPL slipping to third. PTV have now won three of their four games, while SNGPL have split their four, winning two and losing the other two. The top two sides qualify directly for the final, which will take place on 12 February.