Pakistan TV break 232-year-old record for lowest total defended in first-class cricket

Low-scoring matches and quick games have been a staple at this year's President's Trophy, though the first two innings in this game were relatively routine. PTV were bowled out for 166 in the first innings after which SNGPL took a 72-run lead by scoring 238. With the pitches in Karachi deteriorating quickly, PTV being dismissed for 111 appeared to have set up victory for SNGPL before the miracle defence.