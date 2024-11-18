PCB curtails National Women's Championship after fire incident in team hotel

The PCB had to curtail the National Women's Championship in Karachi on Monday after five players had a close shave following a fire incident in the team hotel.

"Fortunately, no players were injured, as the PCB promptly evacuated the five players in the hotel at the time of the incident and relocated them safely to the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre," the PCB said in a statement.

The PCB tried to find an alternate accommodation for the teams but because of the Ideas Defence Exhibition being held in Karachi, they could not find a hotel. The board said the decision to truncate the tournament was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the players.