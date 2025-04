Punjab bowl with Lockie Ferguson in for Azmatullah Omarzai

This will be Ferguson's first competitive game since early February, when he hurt his hamstring while playing for Desert Vipers in the UAE's ILT20. He was subsequently sidelined from the Champions Trophy. Red-soil pitches usually help pace and bounce and Ferguson has plenty of that. He also has a good record against Nicholas Pooran in T20 cricket: four wickets in 17 balls at a strike rate of 7.05. Prince Yadav , who impressed with his pace against Sunrisers Hyderabad, is frontrunner to be their Impact Sub.