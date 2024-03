R Ashwin reclaims No. 1 ranking among Test bowlers

In the men's rankings for Test batters, India captain Rohit Sharma has moved up five places to sixth, Yashasvi Jaiswal has risen two spots to eighth, while Shubman Gill is at a career-best No. 20. After playing nine Tests, Jaiswal has an aggregate of 740 rating points; only two batters have earned more, according to the ICC - Australians Don Bradman (752) and Mike Hussey (741).