R Ashwin reclaims No. 1 ranking among Test bowlers

R Ashwin took nine wickets in his 100th Test, against England in Dharamsala • BCCI

India offspinner R Ashwin has become the No. 1 ranked bowler in men's Tests for the sixth time, following his nine-wicket haul in the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala. Australian quick Josh Hazlewood has achieved his career-best ranking - No. 2 - after taking six wickets in the Christchurch Test win against New Zealand.

India's Jasprit Bumrah has slipped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the Test bowling rankings, while left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav has risen 15 places to a career-best 16th after taking seven wickets in the Dharamsala Test.

In the men's rankings for Test batters, India captain Rohit Sharma has moved up five places to sixth, Yashasvi Jaiswal has risen two spots to eighth, while Shubman Gill is at a career-best No. 20. After playing nine Tests, Jaiswal has an aggregate of 740 rating points; only two batters have earned more, according to the ICC - Australians Don Bradman (752) and Mike Hussey (741).

Ireland's Harry Tector has risen to fourth place in the men's ODI batting rankings after scoring 141 runs in three matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah. Pakistan's Babar Azam still leads the charts with Gill and Virat Kohli at Nos. 2 and 3, and Rohit at No. 5.

Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Babar form the top three in the men's Test batting rankings, while Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt and Mohammad Rizwan lead the T20I charts.

Keshav Maharaj, Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are the top ranked bowlers in men's ODIs, while Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akeal Hosein are Nos. 1, 2, and 3 in T20 internationals. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Nabi and Shakib Al Hasan are the top ranked allrounders in men's Tests, ODIs and T20 internationals respectively.