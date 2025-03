Rajasthan Royals choose to bowl; Shami and Harshal start for SRH

Verma, 23, has played just one representative T20 so far in December 2024, when he was dismissed for a duck. He was plucked out of the Madhya Pradesh T20 league where he was the top run-getter with 273 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 195. Former Chennai Super Kings quick Simarjeet Singh was picked ahead of left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat , who was among SRH's Impact Subs.